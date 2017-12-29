Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM’s intervention

Friday December 29, 2017
10:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Anwar cannot be Pakatan Harapan’s main agenda, PPBM saysAnwar cannot be Pakatan Harapan’s main agenda, PPBM says

‘Room for more’ as Ronaldo win yet another Globe award‘Room for more’ as Ronaldo win yet another Globe award

The Edit: Five big wins for the LGBT community in 2017The Edit: Five big wins for the LGBT community in 2017

Fire in India’s financial capital of Mumbai kills at least 12Fire in India’s financial capital of Mumbai kills at least 12

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM51.08 billion in the conventional system and RM17.89 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM51.08 billion in the conventional system and RM17.89 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM51.08 billion in the conventional system and RM17.89 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank would conduct a RM18 billion range maturity auction money market tender for five days to 61 days and a RM2.6 billion Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender for seven days to 32 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM33.1 billion conventional overnight tender and RM15.3 billion for  Qard tender. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline