Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM’s intervention

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM51.08 billion in the conventional system and RM17.89 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank would conduct a RM18 billion range maturity auction money market tender for five days to 61 days and a RM2.6 billion Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender for seven days to 32 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM33.1 billion conventional overnight tender and RM15.3 billion for Qard tender. — Bernama