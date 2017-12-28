Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM’s intervention

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM41.53 billion in the conventional system and RM15.68 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

It would conduct a RM14 billion range maturity auction money market tender for five days to 62 days and a RM370 million reverse repo tender for 14 days.

It will also conduct three Qard tenders of RM500 million for seven days, RM1.5 billion for 14 days and RM300 million for 21 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM27.9 billion conventional overnight tender and RM13 billion for Qard tender. — Bernama