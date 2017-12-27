Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM's intervention

Wednesday December 27, 2017
10:24 AM GMT+8

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM41.78 billion in the conventional system and RM13.11 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM41.78 billion in the conventional system and RM13.11 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM41.78 billion in the conventional system and RM13.11 billion in Islamic funds.

It would conduct RM15 billion range maturity auction money market tender for two days to 62 days, RM5.6 billion Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tender for six days to 33 days, RM500 million Commodity Murabahah Programme for 33 days and RM500 million reverse repo tender for 33 days.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM27.3 billion conventional overnight tender and RM7 billion for Qard tender. — Bernama

