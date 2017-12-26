Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM’s intervention

A general view of the Bank Negara Malaysia headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM32.98 billion in the conventional system and RM13.1 billion in Islamic funds.

It would conduct conventional money market tenders of RM3 billion for seven days, RM1 billion for 14 days, RM1 billion for 21 days and RM2 billion for 31 days.

BNM would also conduct RM5.1 billion Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tenders for two days to 31 days, as well as, RM925 million reverse repo tender for 31 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM27 billion conventional overnight tender and RM8 billion for Qard tender. — Bernama