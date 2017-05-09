Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM’s intervention

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM31.8 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM6.6 billion Qard overnight tender. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM36.39 billion in the conventional system and RM10.06 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct RM1 billion conventional money market tenders, each for seven, 14, 21 and 31 days, respectively and a RM600 million repo tender for 31 days.

The central bank would also conduct Qard tenders for RM1.6 billion for seven days, RM1 billion (14 days), RM700 million (21 days) and RM200 million (31 days).

