Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

Friday March 16, 2018
10:11 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today's liquidity at RM31.36 billion in the conventional system and RM10.47 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct three conventional money market tenders, comprising RM3 billion for seven days and RM2 billion for 14 days and 21 days, respectively.

It will also call for three Qard tenders, consisting of RM900  million for seven days, RM100 million for 14 days and RM500 million for 21 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM24.4 billion conventional overnight tender and RM9 billion overnight Qard. ―Bernama

