Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

Tuesday September 5, 2017
09:54 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Darkly funny drama on loss wowsThe Edit: Darkly funny drama on loss wows

The Edit: The tech you’ll be buying nextThe Edit: The tech you’ll be buying next

The Edit: What ‘terrifies’ Judi Dench (VIDEO)The Edit: What ‘terrifies’ Judi Dench (VIDEO)

The Edit: Learn from pros at FFM 29 masterclassThe Edit: Learn from pros at FFM 29 masterclass

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BNM will conduct a Range Maturity Auction money market tender for RM15 billion for two-91 days and a RM8.1 billion Islamic Range Maturity Auction Qard tender for six-30 days. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBNM will conduct a Range Maturity Auction money market tender for RM15 billion for two-91 days and a RM8.1 billion Islamic Range Maturity Auction Qard tender for six-30 days. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

It estimated today’s liquidity at RM45.97 billion in the conventional system and RM20.27 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct a Range Maturity Auction money market tender for RM15 billion for two-91 days and a RM8.1 billion Islamic Range Maturity Auction Qard tender for six-30 days.

It will also call for a RM300 million reverse repo tender for 30 days.

At 4pm, the central bank will conduct up to RM31.3 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM12.2 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline