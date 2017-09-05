Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

BNM will conduct a Range Maturity Auction money market tender for RM15 billion for two-91 days and a RM8.1 billion Islamic Range Maturity Auction Qard tender for six-30 days. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

It estimated today’s liquidity at RM45.97 billion in the conventional system and RM20.27 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct a Range Maturity Auction money market tender for RM15 billion for two-91 days and a RM8.1 billion Islamic Range Maturity Auction Qard tender for six-30 days.

It will also call for a RM300 million reverse repo tender for 30 days.

At 4pm, the central bank will conduct up to RM31.3 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM12.2 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama