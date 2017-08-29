Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

Tuesday August 29, 2017
10:43 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 ― Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

It estimated today's liquidity at RM41.015 billion in the conventional system and RM13.965 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct a Range Maturity Auction money market tender for RM10 billion for 7-92 days and a RM400 million repo tender for 31 days.

 It will also call for a RM2.1 billion Islamic Range Maturity Auction Qard tender for 7-31 days and a RM800 million Commodity Murabahah Programme forr 31 days.

At 4 pm, the central bank will conduct up to RM30.6 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM11.1 billion Qard overnight tender. ― Bernama

