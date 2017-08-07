Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM37.34 billion in the conventional system and RM12.82 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank will conduct four conventional money market tenders worth RM3 billion for seven days, RM2 billion each for 14 days, 21 days and 31 days, respectively.

It would also call for an RM5 billion Islamic range-maturity auction tender for seven to 31 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM8.3 billion in conventional overnight tenders and an RM7.9 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama