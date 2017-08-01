Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

Bank Negara estimated today’s liquidity at RM39.17 billion in the conventional system and RM13.20 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM39.17 billion in the conventional system and RM13.20 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct a RM10 billion range-maturity auction tender for 2— 92 days.

It would also call for three Qard tenders of RM1.40 billion for seven days, RM100 million for 14 days and RM1.1 billion for 21 days.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM29.2 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM10.6 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama