Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 ― Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) intervention to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today's liquidity at RM35.259 billion in the conventional system and RM10.732 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct four conventional money market tenders, namely RM2 billion for seven days, RM1.5 billion for 14 days and RM1 billion each for 21 days and 31 days, respectively.

It will also conduct a RM1.1 billion Qard tender, each for seven days and 14 days, respectively, RM800 million for 21 days and RM100 million for 31 days, as well as, a RM200 million repo tender for 31 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM30 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM7.6 billion overnight Qard tender. ― Bernama