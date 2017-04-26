Last updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 12:47 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Rain

Money

Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

Wednesday April 26, 2017
11:09 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Look out for this Malaysian actress in ‘Guardians 2’The Edit: Look out for this Malaysian actress in ‘Guardians 2’

The Edit: ‘Carpool Karaoke’ series delayedThe Edit: ‘Carpool Karaoke’ series delayed

Indigenous tribes, Brazilian police clash outside CongressIndigenous tribes, Brazilian police clash outside Congress

The Edit: Hands on with the Samsung S8+The Edit: Hands on with the Samsung S8+

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BNM will conduct a RM10 billion range maturity auction conventional money market tender for 2-91 days and a reverse repo of RM30 million for 30 days. — Reuters picBNM will conduct a RM10 billion range maturity auction conventional money market tender for 2-91 days and a reverse repo of RM30 million for 30 days. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM44.61 billion in the conventional system and RM11.31 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct a RM10 billion range maturity auction conventional money market tender for 2-91 days and a reverse repo of RM30 million for 30 days.

It will also conduct three Qard tenders comprising RM1 billion for 21 days, RM700 million for seven days and RM400 million for 15 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM34.9 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM9.2 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline