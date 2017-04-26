Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

BNM will conduct a RM10 billion range maturity auction conventional money market tender for 2-91 days and a reverse repo of RM30 million for 30 days. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM44.61 billion in the conventional system and RM11.31 billion in Islamic funds.

It will also conduct three Qard tenders comprising RM1 billion for 21 days, RM700 million for seven days and RM400 million for 15 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM34.9 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM9.2 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama