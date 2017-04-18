Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

BNM will conduct four RM1.5 billion conventional money market tenders for seven days, 14 days, 21 days and 30 days, respectively. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM38.45 billion in the conventional system and RM11.41 billion in Islamic funds.

It will also conduct a RM300 million Islamic Range Maturity Auction Qard tender for 8- 21 days, as well as, a RM300 million reverse repo tender for 30 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM32.8 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM6.6 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama