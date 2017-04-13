Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM40.53 billion in the conventional system and RM8.96 billion in Islamic funds. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM will conduct a RM7 billion range maturity auction for 4-61 days, as well as, three Qard tenders — RM500 million for seven days, RM1.2 billion for 14 days and RM700 million for 21 days.

It will also conduct a reverse repo tender of RM250 million for 32 days.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM33.8 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM6.6 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama