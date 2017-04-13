Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Money

Short-term rates to remain stable on BNM intervention

Thursday April 13, 2017
11:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warnsNorth Korea conflict may erupt ‘at any moment’, China warns

The Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutralityThe Edit: Online firms meet FCC in bid to keep net neutrality

ProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk MalaysiaProjekMMO: Diiktiraf Forbes, bukti Naelofar produk Malaysia

The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017The Edit: Taking genuine 20th-century automotive icons into 2017

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM40.53 billion in the conventional system and RM8.96 billion in Islamic funds. — Reuters picThe central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM40.53 billion in the conventional system and RM8.96 billion in Islamic funds. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM40.53 billion in the conventional system and RM8.96 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct a RM7 billion range maturity auction for 4-61 days, as well as, three Qard tenders — RM500 million for seven days, RM1.2 billion for 14 days and RM700 million for 21 days.

It will also conduct a reverse repo tender of RM250 million for 32 days.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM33.8 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM6.6 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline