Short-term rates likely to remain steady on BNM intervention

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today's liquidity at RM31.53 billion in the conventional system and RM13.08 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will undertake two conventional money market tenders valued at RM1 billion for seven days and RM500 million for 14 days.

It will also call for a Qard Islamic range maturity auction tender of RM4 billion for five days to 21 days and a commodity murabahah programme tender of RM1.5 billion for 32 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM30 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM7.6 billion overnight Qard. ― Bernama