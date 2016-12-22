Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Money

Short-term rates likely to remain steady on BNM intervention

Thursday December 22, 2016
10:05 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellorTrump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellor

Japan sends military to battle massive fire in the northJapan sends military to battle massive fire in the north

ECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over SingaporeECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over Singapore

Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today's liquidity at RM31.53 billion in the conventional system and RM13.08 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will undertake two conventional money market tenders valued at RM1 billion for seven days and RM500 million for 14 days.

It will also call for a Qard Islamic range maturity auction tender of RM4 billion for five days to 21 days and a commodity murabahah programme tender of RM1.5 billion for 32 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM30 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM7.6 billion overnight Qard. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline