Short-term rates likely to remain stable on BNM's intervention

Wednesday February 8, 2017
11:15 AM GMT+8

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM29.331 billion in the conventional system and RM10.761 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM29.331 billion in the conventional system and RM10.761 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM29.331 billion in the conventional system and RM10.761 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct two conventional money market tenders each worth RM1 billion for seven days and 14 days, respectively, and a Commodity Murabahah Programme tender worth RM300 million for 15 days.

The central bank will also conduct three Qard tenders comprising RM700 million for seven days, RM500 million for 14 days and RM900 million for 21 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM27.3 billion conventional overnight tender and RM8.4 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

