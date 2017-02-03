Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 1:19 pm GMT+8

Short-term rates likely to remain stable on BNM’s intervention

Friday February 3, 2017
10:13 AM GMT+8

Tools

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM34.625 billion in the conventional system and RM16.012 billion in Islamic funds. ― File pic The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM34.625 billion in the conventional system and RM16.012 billion in Islamic funds. ― File pic KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM34.625 billion in the conventional system and RM16.012 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct three conventional money market tenders consisting RM1 billion each for seven days, 14 days and 28 days, respectively.

The central bank will also conduct four Qard tenders comprising RM1.3 billion each for seven days and 14 days, an RM800 million for 21 days and a RM300 million for 28 days.  

At 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM31.5 billion conventional overnight tender and RM12.3 billion Qard. ― Bernama

