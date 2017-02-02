Last updated Thursday, February 02, 2017 10:44 am GMT+8

Short-term rates likely to remain stable on BNM’s intervention

Thursday February 2, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM34.898 billion in the conventional system and RM12.664 billion in Islamic funds.          

BNM will conduct a RM400 billion range maturity auction for four to 32 days, a RM4.7 billion Islamic range maturity auction tender for eight to 28 days and a RM925 million reverse repo tender for 60 days. 

At 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM32.0 billion conventional overnight tender and RM8.0 billion Qard. ― Bernama

