Short-term rates likely to remain stable on BNM’s intervention

Bank Negara estimated today’s liquidity at RM31.99 billion in the conventional system and RM12.25 billion in Islamic funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM31.99 billion in the conventional system and RM12.25 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct conventional money market tenders of RM1.5 billion for seven days, RM1 billion for 14 days and RM1 billion for 32 days, as well as, a RM400 million Commodity Murabahah Programme for 31 days.

It will also conduct Qard tenders of RM1.5 billion for seven days, RM500 million for 19 days and RM1.3 billion for 21 days, as well as, a RM300 million reverse repo tender for 21 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM29.0 billion conventional overnight tender and RM8.6 billion Qard. — Bernama