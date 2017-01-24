Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:37 pm GMT+8

Short-term rates likely to remain stable on BNM’s intervention

Tuesday January 24, 2017
At 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM28 billion conventional overnight tender and RM7.1 billion Qard. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaAt 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM28 billion conventional overnight tender and RM7.1 billion Qard. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM31.17 billion in the conventional system and RM10.09 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct a RM4 billion range maturity auction tender for three days to 31 days, a RM2.6 billion Islamic range maturity auction tender for two days to 21 days and a RM400 million Commodity Murabahah Programme for 14 days.

The central bank will also conduct a RM960 million reverse repo tender for 21 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM28 billion conventional overnight tender and RM7.1 billion Qard. — Bernama

