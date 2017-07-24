Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Short-term rates expected to stay stable

Monday July 24, 2017
10:05 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Official photos released ahead of Johor royal weddingThe Edit: Official photos released ahead of Johor royal wedding

Support sinking for Japan’s Abe as he denies favouring old friendSupport sinking for Japan’s Abe as he denies favouring old friend

A peek at the bustling Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT stationA peek at the bustling Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT station

Joseph Schooling sets Asian record for 50m butterfly en route to finalsJoseph Schooling sets Asian record for 50m butterfly en route to finals

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A general view of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur August 12, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA general view of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur August 12, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Short-term rates are expected to stay stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM32.78 billion in the conventional system and RM14.15 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct three money market tenders comprising of RM2 billion for seven days, RM1 billion for 14 days and RM1.5 billion for 21 days.

It would also call for Islamic range maturity Qard tender of RM2.8 billion for 8-14 days, a RM700 million commodity Murabahah Programme for seven days and a RM425 million reverse repo tender  for 31 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM28.7 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM10.7 billion Qard overnight tender.  — Bernama 

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline