Short-term rates expected to remain steady

Wednesday March 28, 2018
10:06 AM GMT+8

A woman walks pass the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA woman walks pass the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today's liquidity at RM38.96 billion in the conventional system and RM18.931 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct a range maturity auction money market tender of RM16 billion for two to 61 days and an Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender of RM5.2 billion for seven to 33 days.

A RM220 million reverse repo tender for 14 days will also be called.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM23.2 billion conventional overnight tender and a RM13.7 billion overnight Qard. — Reuters

