Short-term rates expected to remain steady

Tuesday July 18, 2017
10:58 AM GMT+8

A woman walks pass the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA woman walks pass the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervention to reduce excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM34.84 billion in the conventional system and RM7.93 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct RM1 billion conventional money market tenders each for seven days, 14 days, 21 days and 31 days, respectively.

It will also conduct two Qard tenders namely — a RM900 million tender for seven days and a RM600 million Qard for 14 days.

A RM100 million commodity murabahah programme tender would also be called.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM30.8 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM6.4 billion overnight Qard tender. — Bernama

