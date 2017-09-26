Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Short-term rates expected to remain stable

Tuesday September 26, 2017
10:33 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The Bellas take one last curtain call in new ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ trailerThe Edit: The Bellas take one last curtain call in new ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ trailer

Bali volcano imminent eruption feared as 57,000 now evacuatedBali volcano imminent eruption feared as 57,000 now evacuated

Jail for ex-US congressman Weiner for sexting 15-year-old girlJail for ex-US congressman Weiner for sexting 15-year-old girl

The Edit: Our golden egg curry dish a hit with Nigella LawsonThe Edit: Our golden egg curry dish a hit with Nigella Lawson

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today's liquidity at RM40.33 billion in the conventional system and RM11.17 billion in Islamic funds.

It will conduct a RM10 billion range maturity auction  money market tender for 2- 91 days, and a RM500 million Commodity Murabahah Programme tender for 30 days.

The central bank will also call for three Qard tenders comprising RM1 billion for 14 days, RM1.1 billion for 21 days and RM1 billion for 30 days and a RM240 million reverse repo tender for 30 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM30.6 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM7.6 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline