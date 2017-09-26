Short-term rates expected to remain stable

The headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today's liquidity at RM40.33 billion in the conventional system and RM11.17 billion in Islamic funds.

It will conduct a RM10 billion range maturity auction money market tender for 2- 91 days, and a RM500 million Commodity Murabahah Programme tender for 30 days.

The central bank will also call for three Qard tenders comprising RM1 billion for 14 days, RM1.1 billion for 21 days and RM1 billion for 30 days and a RM240 million reverse repo tender for 30 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM30.6 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM7.6 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama