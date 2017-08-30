Short-term rates expected to remain stable

The headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

It estimated today’s liquidity at RM40.73 billion in the conventional system and RM20.27 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct a Range Maturity Auction money market tender for RM11 billion for 7-92 days and a RM3.1 billion Islamic Range Maturity Auction Qard tender for 7-33 days.

It will also call for and a RM1 billion Commodity Murabahah Programme for 33 days and a RM500 million reverse repo tender for 30 days.

At 4pm, the central bank will conduct up to RM30.2 billion in conventional overnight tender and a RM16.2 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama