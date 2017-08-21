Short-term rates expected to remain stable

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Monday August 21, 2017
A general view of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur August 12, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA general view of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur August 12, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM37.96 billion in the conventional system and RM13.44 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct four conventional money market tenders comprising RM3 billion for seven days and 14 days, repectively, and RM2.5 billion for 21 and 31 days, respectively.

It will also conduct a RM1.05 billion repo tender for 30 days, an Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender worth RM3.2 billion for 7-21 days and a RM800 million Commodity Murabahah Programme tender for 31 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM25.9 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM9.5 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

