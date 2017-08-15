Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Short-term rates expected to remain stable

Tuesday August 15, 2017
10:37 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Woods had five drugs in his system when arrested, report saysWoods had five drugs in his system when arrested, report says

Health D-G: Malaysia does not import eggs from EuropeHealth D-G: Malaysia does not import eggs from Europe

Girl killed as car slams into pizzeria near Paris (VIDEO)Girl killed as car slams into pizzeria near Paris (VIDEO)

The Edit: Are pothole-proof roads just around the corner?The Edit: Are pothole-proof roads just around the corner?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2013. — Reuters picA general view of the headquarters of Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM30.89 billion in the conventional system and RM12.25 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct four conventional money market tenders comprising RM1.5 billion each for  seven days and 14 days, respectively, RM500 million for 21 days and RM500 million for 31 days.

It would also call for a RM1.3 billion Qard tender for seven days and RM2.2 billion for 14 days and another  RM900 million for 21 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM26.9 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM7.9 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline