Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

Money

Short-term rates expected to remain stable

Friday August 11, 2017
10:10 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Gene-edit piglets may turn swine into organ donorsThe Edit: Gene-edit piglets may turn swine into organ donors

The Edit: Instagram style mavens to watchThe Edit: Instagram style mavens to watch

The Edit: Coldplay and Samsung team up on VRThe Edit: Coldplay and Samsung team up on VR

The Edit: Oprah Winfrey launches food brandThe Edit: Oprah Winfrey launches food brand

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A woman walks pass the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA woman walks pass the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM37.46 billion in the conventional system and RM13.96 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct a range maturity auction money market tender worth RM10 billion for five to 91 days and an RM180 million reverse repo tender for 31 days. 

It would also call for an Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender worth RM3.2 billion for five to 31 days.  

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM27.6 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM10.8 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline