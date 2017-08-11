Short-term rates expected to remain stable

A woman walks pass the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM37.46 billion in the conventional system and RM13.96 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct a range maturity auction money market tender worth RM10 billion for five to 91 days and an RM180 million reverse repo tender for 31 days.

It would also call for an Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender worth RM3.2 billion for five to 31 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM27.6 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM10.8 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama