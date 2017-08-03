Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Short-term rates expected to remain stable

Thursday August 3, 2017
09:48 AM GMT+8

The headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM38.39 billion in the conventional system and RM11.33 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct  a RM12.0 billion range-maturity auction tender for 4- 92 days, and Qard tenders of RM1.2 billion each, for seven days and 21 days, respectively. 

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM26.4 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM9.0 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

