Short-term rates expected to remain stable

Friday July 28, 2017
10:03 AM GMT+8

A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2013. — Reuters picA general view of the headquarters of Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) intervening to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM31.324 billion in the conventional system and RM12.874 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct two conventional money market tenders of RM3 billion each for seven days and 14 days, respectively. 

It would also call for two Qard tenders of RM2.15 billion for seven days and RM2.85 billion for 14 days as well as a reverse repo tender of RM300 million for 31 days. 

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM25.6 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM7.9 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

