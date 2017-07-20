Short-term rates expected to remain stable

The headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervening to mopped out excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM31.97 billion in the conventional system and RM13.38 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct two conventional money market tenders namely RM3 billion for seven days and RM2 billion for 14 days.

The central bank would also call for three Qard tenders namely RM1.5 billion for seven days, RM1.3 billion for 14 days and RM1 billion for 21 days.

The central bank will also call for a RM1.3 billion commodity murabahah programme for 32 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM27 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM8.3 billion overnight Qard tender. — Bernama