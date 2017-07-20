Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Short-term rates expected to remain stable

Thursday July 20, 2017
11:25 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Watch Michael Fassbender hunt a serial killer in ‘The Snowman’The Edit: Watch Michael Fassbender hunt a serial killer in ‘The Snowman’

US Senator McCain has brain cancer, recovering after surgeryUS Senator McCain has brain cancer, recovering after surgery

Jun Hoong wins Malaysia’s first ever diving gold medal in BudapestJun Hoong wins Malaysia’s first ever diving gold medal in Budapest

The Edit: India’s ageing trains get much-needed green makeoverThe Edit: India’s ageing trains get much-needed green makeover

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today with Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervening to mopped out excess liquidity from the financial system.

BNM estimated today’s liquidity at RM31.97 billion in the conventional system and RM13.38 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct two conventional money market tenders namely RM3 billion for seven days and RM2 billion for 14 days.

The central bank would also call for three Qard tenders namely RM1.5 billion for seven days, RM1.3 billion for 14 days and RM1 billion for 21 days.

The central bank will also call for a RM1.3 billion commodity murabahah programme for 32 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM27 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM8.3 billion overnight Qard tender. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline