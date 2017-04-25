Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Short-term rates expected to remain stable

Tuesday April 25, 2017
10:16 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Here’s how running can benefit the spine, improve back painThe Edit: Here’s how running can benefit the spine, improve back pain

The rags-to-riches story of tennis star Maria SharapovaThe rags-to-riches story of tennis star Maria Sharapova

The Edit: Tom Hanks jokes that his ‘The Circle’ role was based on Twitter CEOThe Edit: Tom Hanks jokes that his ‘The Circle’ role was based on Twitter CEO

The Edit: Behold, the ‘flying car’ backed by Google’s co-founder (VIDEO)The Edit: Behold, the ‘flying car’ backed by Google’s co-founder (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2013. — Reuters picA general view of the headquarters of Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM43.33 billion in the conventional system and RM13.64 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct a RM8 billion range maturity auction conventional money market tender  for two days  to 91 days,  a RM800 million Commodity Murabahah Programme for 30 days as well as a RM3 billion Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender for seven days to 21 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up RM35.3 billion conventional overnight tender and RM9.9 billion for Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline