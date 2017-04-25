Short-term rates expected to remain stable

A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM43.33 billion in the conventional system and RM13.64 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct a RM8 billion range maturity auction conventional money market tender for two days to 91 days, a RM800 million Commodity Murabahah Programme for 30 days as well as a RM3 billion Islamic range maturity auction Qard tender for seven days to 21 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up RM35.3 billion conventional overnight tender and RM9.9 billion for Qard overnight tender. — Bernama