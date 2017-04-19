Last updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 11:33 am GMT+8

Short-term rates expected to remain stable

Wednesday April 19, 2017
A general view of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur August 12, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA general view of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur August 12, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM39.48 billion in the conventional system and RM12.03 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct three Qard tenders, comprising RM1.5 billion for seven days, RM700 million for 14 days and RM1.1 billion for 22 days.

It will also conduct a RM7 billion Range Maturity Auction Money Market Tender for 2-61 days and a RM500 million Commodity Murabahah Programme for 30 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM32.5 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM8.2 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

