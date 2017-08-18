Short-term rates end steady on BNM’s intervention

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity surplus in the conventional system declined to RM27.43 billion from RM34.09 billion in the morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM7.42 billion from RM11.65 billion.

Earlier, BNM conducted three Qard tenders and a range maturity auction tender.

The central bank also conducted a RM27.4 billion conventional money market tender and a RM7.4 billion Qard money market tender, both for three-day money.

The overnight Islamic reference rate stood at 2.96 per cent, while the one-week, two and three-week rates stood at 3.02 per cent, 3.06 per cent and 3.11 per cent respectively. — Bernama