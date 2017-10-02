Short-term rates close steady on BNM intervention

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity surplus in the conventional system eased to RM25.50 billion from RM38.58 billion, while in the Islamic system, it went down to RM7.40 billion from RM15.73 billion.

Earlier, the central bank called for two tenders comprising one range maturity auction money market tender and one Qard Islamic Range Maturity Tender.

Later, it conducted a RM25.5 billion conventional money market tender and a RM7.4 billion Qard money market tender, both for one-day money.

The overnight Islamic reference rate stood at 2.96 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 3.02 per cent, 3.07 per cent and 3.11 per cent, respectively. — Bernama