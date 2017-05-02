Last updated -- GMT+8

Short-term interbank rates stable

Tuesday May 2, 2017
10:13 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) continuous intervention to absorb excess liquidity from the financial system.

The central bank estimated today’s liquidity at RM38.47 billion in the conventional system and RM16.39 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct four conventional money market tenders comprising RM1.5 billion each for for seven days, 14 days, 21 days and 31 days, respectively.

It will also conduct a Qard tender of RM6.6 billion for six to 31 days.

At 4pm, BNM will conduct up to RM32.5 billion in conventional overnight tenders and a RM9.8 billion Qard overnight tender. — Bernama

