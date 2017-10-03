Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Shopee Malaysia launches Shopee Mall

Tuesday October 3, 2017
02:01 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Shopee, a mobile marketplace in South-east Asia and Taiwan, has launched the all-new Shopee Mall which features over 100,000 products to cater to the demand of Malaysian shoppers.

Regional Managing Director of Shopee Malaysia Ian Ho said they conceptualised a platform where Malaysians can shop for their favourite brands and products from the brands owners themselves.

“We have also thrown in an authenticity guarantee and free returns for the very first time,” he said after launching the Shopee Mall here today. — Bernama

