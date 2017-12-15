Shopee chalks up 2.5 million orders on Dec 12

Screengrab of the Shopee webside.KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Shopee, South-east Asia and Taiwan’s leading e-commerce platform, recorded 2.5 million orders across the region within 24 hours on Dec 12, a five-fold increase compared to its performance last year.

In a statement today, it said this time around, it only took one hour and six minutes for the number of orders to surpass last year’s record, adding that the top performing brands included Petronas Mesra e-Shop, Nestle and Watsons.

Shopee said Malaysian shoppers had snapped up over 500,000 items through massive promotions across six million products during its “12.12 Mega Deals,” “Shocking Sale” flash deals and “Upsized Mall Highlights” which were part of its birthday sale celebration.

“We are excited to have partnered leading brands, including Petronas, Digi, Havaianas and Mr DIY to make this year’s birthday sale a success, and many of them saw a huge boost in their sales,” said Ian Ho, Shopee’s regional managing director.

Meanwhile, he said Shopee would continue its anniversary sale giveaway until Dec 31, 2017, and customers would stand a chance to win a trip for two to Hawaii worth RM15,000 and an iPhone X worth RM5,000.

The online shopping portal will also be organising the “Back-to-School” campaign, to run from Dec 18-24, 2017, featuring promotions across a wide range of back-to-school items. — Bernama