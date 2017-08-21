Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Shell is said to mull buying Israel, Cyprus gas for Egypt plant

Monday August 21, 2017
07:46 AM GMT+8

Shell’s company logo is pictured at a petrol station in Zurich April 8, 2015, www.reuters.comShell’s company logo is pictured at a petrol station in Zurich April 8, 2015, www.reuters.comLONDON, Aug 21 — Royal Dutch Shell Plc is seeking creative solutions to bring gas from Israel and Cyprus to market, a step that could help turn the Mediterranean region into a major gas-producing hub.

Shell is in talks to buy natural gas from Israel’s Leviathan field, combine it with output from Cyprus’s Aphrodite field, in which it owns a 35 per cent stake, and pump it to a liquefied natural gas plant in Egypt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Talks are at an early stage and some of Aphrodite’s gas could be sold locally, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. — Bloomberg

