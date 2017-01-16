Shares on Bursa Malaysia ends lower in line with regional stocks

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia closed lower today in line with regional stock markets as sentiment was dampened by external fears, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 13.66 points to end at 1,658.84 compared with Friday’s close of 1,,672.5.

After opening 0.48 of-a-point weaker at 1,672.02, the FBM KLCI moved within a range of 1,658.84 and 1,672.42 throughout the day.

A dealer said most Southeast Asian stock markets fell following reports that Britain was prepared to make a “hard” exit from the European Union, reigniting fears about the impact of the impending move, coupled with uncertainty in the US.

“Sentiment was also hit as US policy uncertainty lingered ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration this week,” he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell 27 sen to RM8.05, TNB slipped two sen to RM13.92, Public Bank eased six sen to RM20.02, Sime Darby declined seven sen to RM8.45, and Petronas Chemicals erased five sen to RM7.14.

On actives, Hibiscus Petroleum lost four sen to 45 sen and Sumatec eased one sen to seven sen.

Luster Industries, IFCA MSC and Ho Wah Genting inched-up half a sen each to 8.5 sen, 39.5 sen and 6.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index shed 96.25 points to 11,615.06, FBMT 100 Index declined 94.08 points to 11,321.61 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index eased 83.579 points at 12,153.23.

The FBM Ace erased 72.43 points to 5,014.74 and the FBM 70 fell 113.279 points to 13,250.4.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index lost 29.28 points to 3,140.8, the Finance Index fell 194.84 points to 14,551.15 and the Plantation Index gained eased 43.82 points at 7,893.24.

On the broader market, losers thrashed gainers by 611 to 225, with 303 counters unchanged, 594 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Volume decreased to 1.78 billion shares worth RM1.61 billion from Friday’s 2.21 billion shares worth RM1.92 billion.

Main Market turnover fell to 1.3 billion units worth RM1.53 billion from Friday’s 1.53 billion units worth RM1.8 billion.

ACE Market volume shrank to 335.59 million shares valued at RM58.34 million from 523.18 million shares valued at RM89.58 million yesterday.

Warrants declined to 136.25 million units worth RM21.29 million from 151.5 million units worth RM25.98 million on Friday.

Consumer products accounted for 69.11 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (474.08 million), construction (130.93 million), trade and services (387.28 million), technology (64.07 million), infrastructure (19.72 million), SPAC (3.01 million), finance (72.93 million), hotels (368,100), properties (62.1 million), plantations (14.08 million), mining (3,000), REITs (9.69 million), and closed/fund (12,000). — Bernama