Shares on Bursa Malaysia close higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended higher today on persistent buying support in ACE market stocks such as IFCA MSC, Iris and Sanichi, as well as key heavyweights, dealers said.

At the close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 3.16 points better at 1,675.21 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,672.05.

After opening 0.75 of-a-point higher at 1,672.8 today, the local index moved between 1,671.23 and 1,675.59 throughout the day.

Gainers outpaced losers 467 to 324, with 363 counters unchanged, 571 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Volume increased to 2.75 billion shares worth RM2.02 billion from 2.68 billion shares worth RM2.1 billion yesterday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM8.30, TNB rose 20 sen to RM14, Public Bank added four sen to RM20.06 and Sime Darby increased five sen to RM8.50.

Within the ACE market, among the most actively traded stocks were IFCA MSC, which rose 1.5 sen to 36.5 sen, Iris added one sen to 14 sen and Sanichi gained half-a-sen to seven sen.

Other active stocks were Hibiscus Petroleum and RGB International, both of which increased two sen to 50 sen and 30.5 sen, respectively.

In a note, Kenanga Research said the FBM KLCI’s shorter-term trend was positive, and it was poised to remain positively biased with immediate resistance levels at 1,680 and 1,692, while support levels were at 1,657 and 1,665.

The FBM Emas Index increased 34.14 points to 11,719.12, the FBMT 100 Index rose 34.15 points to 11,425.61, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 11.5 points better at 12,244.96.

The FBM Ace surged 116.87 points to 5,123.65 and the FBM 70 was 88.11 points higher at 13,342.53.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index lost 5.52 points to 3,174.9, the Finance Index added 46.06 points to 14,742.72 and the Plantation Index gained 10.72 points at 7,910.72.

Main Market turnover increased to 1.86 billion units worth RM1.86 billion from 1.75 billion units worth RM1.95 billion on Tuesday.

ACE Market volume fell to 722.9 million shares valued at RM131.02 million from 738.84 million shares valued at RM124.79 million.

Warrants dropped to 156.7 million units worth RM25.64 million from 184.74 million units worth RM29.7 million.

Consumer products accounted for 159.29 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (457.89 million), construction (89.88 million), trade and services (775.33 million), technology (144.72 million), infrastructure (5.59 million), SPAC (7.19 million), finance (135.4 million), hotels (461,000), properties (54.24 million), plantations (21.95 million), mining (15,000), REITs (17.59 million) and closed/fund (16,000). — Bernama