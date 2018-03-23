Shares of IHH up on collaboration with Khazanah subsidiary

The agreement is for the provision of shared services support and operational improvement initiatives at the Prince Court Medical Centre. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — IHH Healtcare Bhd’s shares rose in the morning session today with the company having entered into a term sheet for a collaboration agreement with Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pulau Memutik Ventures Sdn Bhd (PMV).

The agreement is for the provision of shared services support and operational improvement initiatives at the Prince Court Medical Centre.

At 11.39am, shares of IHH rose three sen to RM6.05 with 917,600 shares changing hands.

Public Investment Bank in a research note today said IHH would be given a right of first offer to acquire Prince Court during a pre-agreed period.

“Though contributions from the management fees is immaterial, we note the significance of the collaborative arrangement if IHH were to eventually acquire Prince Court, as it is an attractive asset to be added to its portfolio,” it said.

The investment bank has maintained a “neutral” call on IHH with an unchanged target price of RM5.79. — Bernama