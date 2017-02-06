‘Sensationally’ strong industry orders set Germany up for buoyant 2017 start

Men work at the assembly line in the truck production plant of truck and bus-maker MAN AG in Munich, Germany July 30, 2015. — Reuters picBERLIN, Feb 6 — Higher demand at home and abroad for goods needed in production drove the biggest monthly increase in German industrial orders in around 2-1/2 years in December, suggesting the first quarter of 2017 may be getting off to a strong start.

The much stronger-than-expected data, released by the Economy Ministry in Berlin today, gave some reassurance that Germany’s economic upswing will carry into 2017 despite growing political uncertainties that include the potentially protectionist US trade agenda.

“A sensationally strong quarter in the manufacturing sector,” Sal. Oppenheim economist Ulrike Kastens said, adding that the figures were pointing to an overall economic recovery in the euro zone.

“Despite the political uncertainties, the German economy is showing a more than robust development,” Kastens said, adding she now expected quarterly growth of around 0.6 per cent in the first quarter after 0.5 per cent in the final quarter of 2016.

In a sign that private consumption will continue to boost German growth, nominal wages rose 2.3 per cent in 2016, separate data from the Federal Statistics office showed today.

With national inflation at 0.5 per cent last year, real wages increased by 1.8 per cent, the office said. This was less than the 2.4 per cent in 2015 and 1.9 per cent in 2014.

Orders for “Made in Germany” goods were up by 5.2 per cent on the month, the Economy Ministry said. That was the biggest monthly increase since July 2014 and was far stronger than the Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 0.5 per cent.

Domestic demand jumped by 6.7 per cent while foreign orders increased by 3.9 per cent, with bookings from euro zone countries soaring by 10.0 per cent.

The overall increase was driven by a jump in demand for capital goods for production rather than consumption of 9.7 per cent, helped by strong bookings from both domestic customers and euro zone countries.

The data for November was revised down to a fall of 3.6 per cent from a previously reported drop of 2.5 per cent.

Still, over the full fourth quarter, industrial orders rose by 4.3 per cent on the quarter, the economy ministry said. “This signals a continued upswing in the industrial sector over the winter,” the ministry said.

Separate data from the VDMA industry association showed today that engineering orders fell 15 per cent on the year in real terms in December, driven by weaker demand from abroad.

The overall strong orders figures followed mixed data after German business morale unexpectedly fell in January, signalling a more downbeat assessment of the outlook for Europe’s largest economy.

A survey among German purchasing managers showed last week that private sector growth slowed slightly in January, with weaker activity among services firms limiting overall economic expansion.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski suggested viewing the figures with caution as it is a highly volatile indicator.

“Still, against the background of Brexit and Trump, today’s data suggest that the German industry could shift into a higher gear in the first quarter of 2017,” he said.

Strong private consumption, increased state spending on refugees and higher construction investment helped the German economy to grow by 1.9 per cent in 2016 — the strongest rate in half a decade.

For this year, the government expects an economic slowdown to 1.4 per cent due to fewer work days and weaker exports. — Reuters