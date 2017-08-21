Sempra Energy to buy Oncor for US$9.45b in cash

The Sempra Energy building is pictured in San Diego, California March 10, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 21 — Sempra Energy said it will buy power transmission company Oncor, 80 per cent owned by Energy Future Holdings Corp, for US$9.45 billion (RM40.52 billion) in cash, resolving the Texas utility’s long-standing bankruptcy case.

San Diego-based Sempra expects to own about 60 per cent of the reorganised holding company after the transaction that is valued at US$18.8 billion, including Oncor’s debt, it said late on Sunday.

Energy Future’s board yesterday favoured Sempra’s offer over Berkshire Hathaway US$9 billion deal to buy Oncor, sources told Reuters, after Sempra also offered assurances it could get its acquisition of Oncor approved by Public Utility Commission of Texas, as well as a US bankruptcy judge.

The deal represents a rare blow for Buffett, who avoids bidding wars and had swooped in two months ago to buy Oncor after two previous attempts by Energy Future to sell it were blocked by Texas regulators.

Berkshire said last week it would not be raising its offer for Oncor. — Reuters