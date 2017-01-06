Second wind for US dollar before jobs undercuts bonds

As the greenback stabilised today after a two-day tumble, the yen, euro and British pound all weakened and the Turkish lira extended losses. China’s offshore yuan pared a record weekly rally triggered by government curbs while a second intervention by Mexico’s central bank sent the peso to the top of the stack among major currencies. Oil declined and Treasuries snapped their biggest post-Brexit rally.

Evidence of a healthy US labour market could deliver a second wind to a flagging dollar hit by doubts that Donald Trump will usher in an era of fiscal easing and rapid growth. The employment report is expected to confirm a sixth straight year with more than 2 million jobs added, which may help to stem the steepest losses on a Bloomberg gauge of 10 major currencies this week. Options signal the dollar is poised for further gains against the euro.

“Provided it’s an OK payrolls figure, we’re looking at dollar bulls reasserting themselves possibly as early as next week,” said Neil Mellor, a London-based currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. “Positions are still skewed toward dollar strength.”

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent by 7.34am in New York after falling 1 per cent yesterday. The offshore yuan fell 0.6 per cent to 6.8304 per dollar after a four-day climb. The euro dropped 0.3 per cent to US$1.0578 (RM4.73) and the pound retreated 0.5 per cent to US$1.2354. Turkey’s lira was down 0.8 per cent after touching a record low yesterday.

Stocks

Global stocks are poised to post the best start to a year since 2013, with the MSCI All-Country World Index up 1.7 per cent this week. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.2 per cent, trimming a weekly advance, as commodity producers declined. S&P 500 futures were little changed Sanofi slipped 2.8 per cent after Amgen Inc won a court ruling blocking the French drugmaker and its partner from selling a cholesterol-lowering medicine in the US

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index, which measures returns on raw materials, fell 0.1 per cent as metals declined on a stronger dollar. Gold retreated 0.3 per cent to US$1,176.20 per ounce after a three-day, 2.9 per cent climb. Crude futures were up 0.7 per cent to US$57.31 a barrel in New York after US inventories fell by 7.05 million barrels last week, a government report showed.

Bonds

The biggest rally in US Treasuries since June 27 was brought up short, with the yield on the 10-year benchmark up one basis point to 2.355 per cent after sliding nine basis points yesterday. — Bloomberg