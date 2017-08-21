Second FM: Malaysian economy able to sustain growth

Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani delivering a speech during the 20th anniversary of the Rapid KL LRT Ampang Line, December 22, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Malaysian economy should be able to sustain its growth momentum in the second half of this year, barring any major global eventst, said Second Finance Minister, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He said the government has not revised the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) from its original forecast of 4.3 per cent to 4.8 per cent, but based on the respective 5.6 per cent and 5.8 per cent growth recorded for the first and second quarters ofthis year, the annual growth could surpass the forecast.

Growth during the first half of 2017 was driven by private consumption and private investment on the demand side while the supply side was driven by the services construction and manufacturing sectors, he told reporters after officiating the International Directors Summit here today. — Bernama