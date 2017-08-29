SE Asian stocks fall as tensions brew after N. Korea fires missile over Japan

Singapore shares fell as much as 0.7 per cent before reversing losses to trade 0.2 per cent down. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 29 ― Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell today in line with broader Asia as investors sought out safe havens such as gold after North Korea fired a missile over northern Japan.

North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan and landed in waters off the northern region of Hokkaido early today, South Korean and Japanese officials said, marking a sharp escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The test, which experts said appeared to have been a recently developed intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile, came as US and South Korean forces conduct annual military drills on the peninsula, against which North Korea strenuously objects.

Asian markets tumbled following the launch, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shedding as much as 0.9 per cent. Spot gold hit its highest since early November and was last up 0.5 per cent.

“I think it is a knee-jerk reaction as to what happened with North Korea. It still depends on how the United States is going to respond,” said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysian shares led the decline, with the main stock index falling to a more than one-month low.

Financials and industrial stocks were the biggest drag. Malayan Banking Bhd dropped to a near three-month low, while industrial conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd fell as much as 2.1 per cent.

Singapore shares fell as much as 0.7 per cent before reversing losses to trade 0.2 per cent down.

Financial and telecom stocks were among the biggest losers with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd falling to its lowest in more than one month and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd shedding as much as 1.1 per cent.

“Against the backdrop of Federal Reserve Chair (Janet) Yellen's speech last Friday, the odds of an interest rate hike in December have dropped and investors are pricing in a less steep yield curve going forward, which implies that net interest margins at banks will not rise as rapidly as previously expected,” said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital. ― Reuters