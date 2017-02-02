SE Asian ride-hailing firm Grab to invest US$700m in Indonesia

A driver checks his McLaren taxi after a photoshoot for taxi-booking app GrabTaxi’s fleet of seven luxury cars in Singapore September 15, 2015. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Feb 2 ― Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab today said it will invest US$700 million (RM3.1 billion) to expand in Indonesia over the next four years, marking its biggest-ever investment in any country.

Grab’s push in what has become its largest market is set to intensify the competition among ride-hailing firms in Indonesia. Grab’s rivals in the country include US firm Uber Technologies Inc and home-grown app Go-Jek.

Grab will open a research and development (R&D) centre, start a new investment fund and develop its payment platform in Indonesia. It had also hired Indonesia’s former national police chief to oversee corporate governance.

Grab said its R&D centre in Jakarta will develop localised solutions such as algorithms to address the road regulations in the Indonesian capital. It will also invest up to US$100 million in early-stage start-ups or aspiring “technopreneurs”.

Grab, which was co-founded by Harvard Business School graduate Anthony Tan, raised US$750 million in a funding round last September, more than a month after its Indonesian rival, Go-Jek, received US$550 million from investors including KKR and Warburg Pincus. ― Reuters