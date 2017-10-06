SE Asia stocks rise tracking Asia, Wall Street

The Jakarta stock index rose marginally, buoyed by material and energy stocks. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Oct 6 — South-east Asian markets rose today tracking broader Asia after Wall Street scaled a new peak on optimism over US tax reform plans, with Philippine shares gaining over 1 per cent to a fresh high.

The S&P 500 posted its sixth straight record high close yesterday, its longest run since 1997, as investors cheered increased prospects for a tax overhaul with Congress moving closer to agreement on a budget resolution.

In a procedural step forward, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved a fiscal 2018 spending blueprint to help advance an eventual tax bill. In South-east Asia, Philippine shares rose as much as 1.4 per cent to an all-time high, led by gains in industrials.

The index is on track for a fifth session of gains in six. Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp rose 2.2 per cent to an all-time high while JG Summit was up 4.8 per cent.

“Even with foreign selling, we were able to reach new highs in the past few weeks on the strength of local buying alone,” said Jeffrey Lucero, an equity analyst at Manila-based RCBC Securities.

The consumer price index in the Philippines rose 3.4 per cent in September, above economists’ forecast of a 3.2 per cent rise, but was still within the central bank’s forecast of 2.8-3.6 per cent for that month.

The Jakarta stock index rose marginally, buoyed by material and energy stocks. Cement manufacturer Semen Indonesia climbed 2.4 per cent while Adaro Energy rose 2.5 per cent. The index of the country’s 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.1 per cent.

Singapore shares were up 0.5 per cent with real estate and financial stocks leading the gains. UOL Group Ltd rose nearly 4 per cent to a record high, its biggest jump in over three month, while Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd added 0.7 in early trade.

Malaysia stocks recovered from losses in the previous session and rose marginally, helped by telecom and industrial stocks. Digi.Com and Sime Derby rose 0.8 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

Thai equities gained 0.4 per cent, and were on track for their second straight session of gains, bolstered by energy and consumer staple stocks.

Thai Oil Pcl rose as much as 4.5 per cent to hit a near 10-year peak while CP All Pcl was up 1.5 per cent. — Reuters