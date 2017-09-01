SE Asia stocks rise; Thai index posts best weekly gain in over 18 months

Thai shares closed 0.1 per cent higher, driven by financials and telecom stocks. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Sept 1 — Stock markets in Thailand and Vietnam ended higher today, as chances of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve dimmed following data that showed annual inflation in the United States advanced at its slowest pace since late 2015.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure edged up 0.1 per cent in July, increasing by the same margin for three straight months, while data yesterday also showed US consumer spending rose slightly less than expected.

Inflation remains stubbornly low even as the labour market is near full employment, a conundrum for the Fed.

The nonfarm payrolls report, due later in the day, is the last before the Fed’s next policy meeting and may influence the timing of its rate hike.

In South-east Asia, Thai shares closed 0.1 per cent higher, driven by financials and telecom stocks.

Mobile operator Advanced Info Service finished up 1.6 per cent, its highest in more than one month. Kasikornbank Pcl climbed 1.5 per cent.

The index posted its third straight weekly gain, adding 2.7 per cent on week, the best since February 2016.

Thai consumer prices rose for a second straight month in August, but a lower rate of inflation is giving its central bank ample room to keep monetary policy loose to support the economy.

Vietnam closed at its highest in more than three weeks, with consumer stocks accounting for half the gains on the index.

Vietnam Dairy Products JSC ended the day 2.1 per cent higher, while Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp gained 1.4 per cent.

For the week, the index climbed 2.2 per cent, its best weekly gain since January.

Markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines were closed today for local holidays. — Reuters